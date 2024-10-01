Istanbul Başakşehir is ready to kick off their Europa Conference League campaign against Rapid Vienna on Wednesday, with both teams eager to secure a crucial victory in their opening match.

The Grey Owls clinched their place in the tournament with a solid 2-0 aggregate win in the playoff round, while Rapid Vienna found themselves relegated to this competition following a narrow 4-3 loss in the Europa League playoffs against Sporting Braga.

After winning their first Turkish Süper Lig title in the 2019-20 season, Başakşehir faced a challenging 2020-21, finishing a disappointing 12th.

However, the team has steadily climbed the standings, finishing fourth in 2021-22, fifth in 2022-23 and fourth again in the most recent season.

Under the guidance of Çağdas Atan, who took charge in September 2023, Başakşehir has made a strong start this campaign.

The team has lost only one of their first 12 matches across all competitions, including a remarkable 10-game unbeaten streak, which was snapped by a defeat to Samsunspor.

The squad quickly rebounded, defeating Sivasspor 2-1 and positioning themselves fifth in the Turkish Süper Lig with 13 points from six matches, holding a game in hand over three of the four teams above them.

With momentum on their side, Başakşehir is keen to continue their strong form against a resilient Rapid Vienna side.

The visitors have also started the 2024-25 season well, suffering only two losses in their first 16 matches across all competitions, including 10 victories.

Although Rapid Vienna aimed for a Europa League spot, their exit in the playoffs may ultimately prove beneficial.

Competing in the Europa Conference League could provide a clearer path to progress in Europe.

With an unbeaten streak of six matches, they are entering this fixture with plenty of confidence.

In terms of personnel, Başakşehir will likely be without Omer Ali Sahiner and Leo Duarte due to injuries, while Jerome Opoku is a doubt after being substituted late in the previous match. Hamza Gureler may step in as a replacement.

Krzysztof Piatek, who started the season strongly with eight goals in nine games, will be eager to find the net again after a recent dry spell.

On the other side, Rapid Vienna is facing significant injury concerns, with up to eight players potentially unavailable, including Bernhard Zimmermann, Ferdy Druijf and Ryan Mmaee. The team is expected to field a lineup similar to their last outing, a 1-1 draw with LASK, featuring goalscorer Guido Burgstaller and Dion Drena Beljo leading the attack.