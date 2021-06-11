European heavyweight Italy got a head start in Euro 2020 late Friday with a 3-0 victory over Turkey.
The Group A match was pretty much dominated by the Italians’ heavy press, even though they failed to score a goal in the first half.
Italy’s opener was an own goal by Turkish defender Merih Demiral at the 53rd minute.
At the 66th minute, the Azzurris' found a second goal as prominent forward Ciro Immobile sent the ball to the nets.
Lorenzo Insigne concluded the score as 3-0 on 79th minute.
Turkey face Italy, Wales and Switzerland in Group A at the June 11-July 11 tournament, led by captain Burak Yılmaz who played a key role in Lille winning their first French Ligue 1 title in 10 years this season.
The Turks’ best international performances include a semifinal appearance at Euro 2008 and a superb third-place finish in the 2002 World Cup, led by Güneş.
