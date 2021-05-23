Lille clinched their first Ligue 1 crown since 2011 as they beat Angers 2-1 away in the final round of matches on Sunday.

Jonathan David and Burak Yılmaz found the back of the net to put Christophe Galtier's side on 83 points, one ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Stade Brest 2-0 away.

Angelo Fulgini pulled one back in added time at the end of the match, but the hosts couldn't stop Lille from becoming champions for the fourth time in their history.

The match was played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions, but fans poured into the streets of Lille to celebrate at the final whistle.

Supporters lit flares and chanted songs in the northern city's central Place Charles de Gaulle in jubilation at a historic triumph against far wealthier opposition.

"This is exceptional. It's been a long day and a lot of pressure. To beat Paris Saint-Germain to the league title is something exceptional," a jubilant Galtier said to Canal+.

"The players were amazing ... the credit goes to the players, they are the heroes."

The title triumph came after another away success for Lille, who finish the season unbeaten on the road since November, and ends a three-year league winning streak for PSG.

It was fitting that it was David and Yılmaz who scored the crucial goals at Angers, as both have been key to an improbable run to the title that has also held significant pressure from Monaco.

Canadian young gun David latched on to a superb Renato Sanches pass to coolly slot home his 13th of the league season with nine minutes on the clock, immediately calming any nerves after last week's disappointing draw with Saint-Etienne left them needing a win to make sure of the title.

David was the man who won the penalty that secured the points and the championship just before the break, Paul Bernardon bringing the 21-year-old down and allowing Yilmaz to score his 16th league goal of a remarkable season for the veteran Turkey striker.

Yılmaz-led Lille trio hope for success in Euros

Veteran Turkey striker Burak Yılmaz and his young compatriots Yusuf Yazıcı and Zeki Çelik have been at the heart of Lille's march to their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years.

The trio now aims to carry their club success onto the international stage at this year's European Championship, recapturing the spirit that took Turkey to the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup and Euro 2008.

Yılmaz and attacking midfielder Yazıcı have spearheaded Lille's attack this season, with 32 goals between them in all competitions, while Çelik has played an important role at right back with 34 appearances and four goals.

The 35-year-old Yılmaz, from Antalya on Turkey's south coast, has flourished since joining Lille in August and has been their top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions.

He is among the nominees for Ligue 1 player of the season, alongside Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Memphis Depay and Wissam Ben Yedder.

"He's calm and determined. He's like an eagle, ready to strike," former Lille player Francois Brisson said of Yılmaz. "He makes me think of (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic. Those guys, as long as they play, will be leaders."

In a senior international career spanning 15 years, he has become Turkey's second-highest scorer after Hakan Şükür with 28 goals in 66 appearances. In March he scored a hat trick against the Netherlands in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The son of Süper Lig club Antalyaspor's former goalkeeper Fikret, Yılmaz is one of a small group of players who have represented the big three Istanbul teams and the other major Turkish club, Trabzonspor.

It was from the Trabzonspor youth academy that 24-year-old Yazıcı emerged before leaving the Black Sea town to join Lille in August 2019 on a five-year deal for 16.5 million euros ($20.09 million), the biggest in the Turkish club's history.

Yazıcı has scored 14 times for Lille in 40 appearances this season, including Europa League hat-tricks against Sparta Prague and AC Milan.

He made his senior debut for the Turkish national team in June 2017 and has 30 caps.

While the attacking Turkish duo has created headlines in France this season, it was defender Çelik who was the first among them to arrive at Lille in July 2018.

The 24-year-old right-back began his career at his hometown club Bursaspor in northwest Turkey but had only just joined the youth academy when the club won the Turkish Süper Lig in 2010.

He first represented Turkey in 2018 and has 19 caps, scoring two goals in a friendly against Uzbekistan in 2019. He started seven of Turkey's eight qualifying matches for Euro 2020.

'Focus on future'

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG will have to settle for the French Cup in a disappointing season for the mega-rich club.

They lost eight times – a record since they were taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011 – and took only one point from their two matches with Lille.

Neymar had already missed a penalty when they took the lead in the 37th minute at Brest thanks to a freak own goal from Romain Faivre, who somehow diverted Angel Di Maria's corner into his own goal from way out near his own touch line.

Kylian Mbappe made sure of the win in the 71st minute, but by that time the destination of the title was already as good as certain.

"There are no worries. We lost the title and now we have to focus on the future," said Mbappe, who was crowned Ligue 1 top scorer for the third year in a row.

Monaco won the race for the final Champions League position despite only managing a goalless draw at Lens, as Lyon lost 3-2 at home to mid-table outfit Nice and allowed the Principality club to claim the third spot.

Rudi Garcia revealed he will step down as Lyon coach after only leading his team to the Europa League.

"I wanted to quit the club with them in the Champions League, but it's not happened," said Garcia, who led Lille to the 2011 title.

"I will speak to the president (Jean-Michel Aulas) on Monday, but I decided a long time ago that I will not continue here."

Lyon will be in the Europa League alongside fifth-placed Marseille, who scraped a 1-1 drew at Metz thanks to a penalty from Arkadiusz Milik in the 14th minute of added time.

Milik struck from the spot in an incredible ending to a match which came seven minutes after Farid Boulaya had given 10th-placed Metz the lead with a stoppage-time spot-kick of his own.

Nantes finished in the relegation play-off place after losing 2-1 at home to Montpellier. The 18th-placed team will play Toulouse to decide whether they stay in the top division.

Nimes and Dijon were already relegated going into the final round of matches.