The fear of missing a third straight World Cup has cost four-time champions Italy their coach, with Luciano Spalletti confirming Sunday he will be dismissed after Monday’s qualifier against Moldova.

The move follows Italy’s dismal 3-0 defeat to Norway in their opening World Cup qualifier – a result that set off alarm bells across the nation.

“I spoke with the president last night, and he told me I’d be dismissed,” Spalletti said during a pre-match news conference at Italy’s training base. “I had no plans to leave – I wanted to stay. But it’s a dismissal, and I accept it.”

Claudio Ranieri, who recently wrapped up a strong campaign with Roma and had announced his retirement from coaching, is reportedly the front-runner to step in.

The federation did not immediately name a replacement. After the Moldova game, Italy does not play again until September.

Spalletti was hired in August 2023 after Roberto Mancini unexpectedly left to take over Saudi Arabia’s national team. Spalletti was given a three-year contract through the 2026 World Cup.

His first major tournament ended with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Switzerland in the round of 16 at last year’s European Championship.

Then Italy was eliminated in the Nations League quarterfinals after conceding an embarrassing goal to Germany earlier this year – a result that meant the Azzurri entered a five-team World Cup qualifying group featuring Erling Haaland’s Norway, rather than a four-team group where the highest-ranked nation is Slovakia.

Winning the group is the only way to ensure direct qualification for next year’s tournament in North America.

The second-place team enters the playoffs – the stage where Italy was eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia and missed the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, respectively.

Having started qualifying late, Italy has zero points and trails group leader Norway by nine points.

To make matters worse, key defender Francesco Acerbi – the center back who was expected to mark Haaland – turned down the call-up for the Norway and Moldova matches.

“I’ve always taken on this job as a service to the nation, and I will do everything I can to help the future of the national team,” Spalletti said. “I’ll come to a contract resolution after tomorrow night. ... I had all the support possible concerning the choices I wanted to make. But the results didn’t come.”