Roberto Mancini is set to return as head coach of Italy for a second spell, taking charge of the four-time world champions after weeks of upheaval within the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) following the collapse of Andrea Pirlo's expected appointment.

FIGC President Giovanni Malago informed the federation's council of the decision on Tuesday, according to Italian news agency ANSA, with formal confirmation expected in the coming days.

Mancini, who is currently without a club after leaving Qatar's Al-Sadd, returns to the national team he guided to UEFA Euro 2020 glory but also led through one of the country's most disappointing periods, failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup before resigning in 2023 to take over Saudi Arabia.

His return comes after Italy's disastrous failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, marking the first time a former world champion has missed three consecutive editions of the tournament following earlier absences in 2018 and 2022.

The Azzurri finished second behind Norway in their qualifying group before defeating Northern Ireland in the playoff semifinals. Their hopes of reaching the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoff final in Zenica.

The latest setback triggered sweeping changes throughout Italian football.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso left by mutual consent shortly after the qualification failure, while FIGC President Gabriele Gravina and head of delegation Gianluigi Buffon also stepped down. Malago, the former president of the Italian National Olympic Committee, was elected FIGC president in June and immediately faced the task of rebuilding the national team's leadership.

Pirlo initially emerged as the federation's preferred candidate after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola declined the role and approaches to Carlo Ancelotti proved unsuccessful.

The 2006 World Cup winner, who currently coaches United FC in the United Arab Emirates, was reportedly prepared to leave his club before negotiations unraveled over his commercial partnership with Russian betting company Fonbet.

Pirlo has served as a global ambassador for the company since October 2025 and attended promotional events in Moscow earlier this year. The association drew criticism from Italian politicians and members of the federation because of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, with opponents arguing it was incompatible with leading the national team.

Pirlo defended the agreement as a commercial arrangement without political significance, but the controversy ultimately ended his chances of taking the job.

The fallout extended beyond the coaching search.

Technical director Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo resigned less than three weeks after joining the federation, reportedly objecting to Malagò's intervention in blocking Pirlo's appointment after both had supported the former midfielder.

Former Leicester City and AS Roma manager Claudio Ranieri is now widely expected to replace Maldini as technical director, while reports also suggest former Italy staff member Lele Oriali could return in a supporting role alongside Mancini.

Mancini's first spell in charge remains one of contrasts.

Appointed in 2018 following Italy's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, he transformed the national team into European champions by leading the Azzurri to victory at UEFA Euro 2020, defeating England on penalties at Wembley to secure Italy's first major international title since winning the 2006 World Cup.

The success, however, was followed by another crushing disappointment when Italy lost to North Macedonia in the 2022 World Cup playoffs, extending the country's absence from football's biggest tournament.

Mancini resigned in August 2023 before accepting a lucrative position with Saudi Arabia, where he reached the round of 16 at the AFC Asian Cup before departing by mutual consent in 2024.

He later joined Al-Sadd in Qatar, guiding the club to the Qatar Stars League title before leaving earlier this year.

A former Italy international and prolific forward with Sampdoria and Lazio, Mancini has also enjoyed an accomplished club coaching career, winning league titles with Inter Milan, Manchester City and Galatasaray.

His immediate task will be restoring confidence in an Italian side searching for a new identity after an unprecedented run of three straight World Cup qualification failures.