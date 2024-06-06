Turkish Süper Lig's Fenerbahçe announced on Wednesday that their new manager Jose Mourinho will be pocketing a whopping 10.5 million euros ($11.4 million) annually.

The Istanbul giants disclosed the agreement through Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), detailing that the 61-year-old's tenure will span the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

Mourinho, a name who does not need much introduction, was introduced with great fanfare on Sunday.

Thousands of ecstatic Yellow Canaries' fans filled Ülker Stadium to welcome their new head coach at a grand signing ceremony.

The deal, set to conclude in 2026, focuses solely on Mourinho's salary, with no mention of potential bonuses.

Tasked with a monumental challenge, Mourinho aims to break Fenerbahçe's decadelong league title drought, last triumphing in 2014.

The Kadiköy side narrowly missed the mark last season, falling short to archrival Galatasaray.

Additionally, Fenerbahçe will embark on their Champions League journey from the early qualifying rounds in July.

Mourinho’s return to the touchline in Türkiye marks his first stint outside Europe’s top five leagues since 2004.

That year, after leading Porto to a stunning Champions League victory, he moved to Chelsea, then rising under Roman Abramovich’s ownership.

Throughout his illustrious career, the Special One has clinched the UEFA Champions League twice – first with Porto in 2004 and again with Inter Milan in 2010.

His trophy-laden resume also includes domestic titles with Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Porto.

Most recently, Mourinho guided Roma to victory in the 2022 Europa Conference League, adding another accolade to his storied career.