England captain Harry Kane confirmed that players have reviewed UEFA’s three-step protocol for discriminatory behaviour ahead of Tuesday’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Serbia amid concerns over potential racist abuse.

The England squad is in Belgrade to face Serbia at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, where capacity has been reduced by 15% following previous crowd misconduct. FIFA sanctioned the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) in June for “discrimination and racist abuse” during a match against Andorra.

In a statement ahead of the match, the FSS urged Serbian fans to “support our national team in the right way” following a string of unsavory incidents. England previously encountered racist abuse in the region, including trips to Montenegro and Bulgaria in 2019, with Kane serving as captain during those matches.

The Bayern Munich striker said England’s players have discussed UEFA’s protocols and are prepared to leave the pitch if discriminatory behaviour occurs.

“We had a meeting and we discussed the protocols from UEFA’s point of view,” he told reporters Monday. “I don’t think we like to discuss it too much. Our focus is on the game. Our focus is on trying to beat Serbia on the pitch.

“Everything can happen, of course, and we’re prepared for that, but ultimately we’re not thinking about that. We’re thinking about the football, the game, like the Serbia FA put out, is about enjoying, respectful, enjoying the game, and we hope that’s the case.”

Asked if he was willing to take the players off the field during the match in protest at any racist abuse, Kane said: “We’re prepared to do what UEFA protocols allow us to do. I thought we handled that situation away in Bulgaria really well. And it’ll be no different.

“These are the things that are hard to talk about now because we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. But ultimately, like I said, we’re prepared. We had a discussion as a group so that if in the event it does happen, we’ll be prepared to do what is necessary.”

‘Loud but dignified’

England manager Thomas Tuchel hopes the high-stakes qualifier between the top two in Group K will pass without incidents in the stands.

“The people in charge at the FA talked with us about it, yeah. We are aware,” said Tuchel, whose side are five points ahead of Serbia. “And still, I always believe in the good, so I always believe that we will have a high-level sporting competition and celebrate the sport for what it is, a respectful and emotional match.”

Serbian fans have been warned by FSS general secretary Branko Radujko to behave Tuesday or risk damaging their World Cup hopes.

“This match of truth also carries great responsibility. We are still under special monitoring of UEFA,” he said. “Every inappropriate reaction, insult or incident could cost us dearly on our path to the U.S., Mexico and Canada, including the possibility of having to play a decisive match with Albania behind closed doors.

“That is the reason I sincerely and seriously call on you: let us cheer from the heart, but let it be fair. We can be loud but dignified. Let our support be a source of strength, not a risk for the national team.”