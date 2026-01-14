N’Golo Kante is closing in on a return to European football, with Fenerbahçe advancing talks to bring the French midfielder to Istanbul in January, though the move still hinges on approval from Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

Negotiations have accelerated during the January transfer window and the major hurdle of personal terms has effectively been cleared.

Kante, now 34, has agreed to a substantial salary reduction in order to complete the transfer, underlining his determination to return to a high-intensity European environment as he targets a place in France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Kante joined Al-Ittihad on a free transfer from Chelsea in July 2023, signing a contract that runs through June 2026 and reportedly pays around 25 million euros ($29.1 million) per season.

The move helped him regain continuity after injury-disrupted final years in England, and he has been a consistent presence in midfield for the Jeddah-based side, contributing to their domestic ambitions and earning a recall to the French national team under Didier Deschamps.

Despite his resurgence in Saudi Arabia, Kante is understood to be eager for a return to Europe.

Sources cited by L’Equipe and Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu indicate that he believes regular competition in a major league would better prepare him for the World Cup in North America and enhance his chances of remaining a key figure for France.

The decisive shift in talks came when Kante accepted Fenerbahçe’s financial terms.

Reports suggest he is willing to take a wage cut of up to 80%, reducing his earnings to approximately $108,000 to $135,000 per week, or around 4-5 million euros annually, including bonuses.

The concession removed the biggest obstacle to an agreement and was viewed by Fenerbahçe as a strong sign of the player’s commitment.

According to German journalist Christian Falk, Kante has verbally endorsed Fenerbahçe’s project after direct discussions with club officials.

He has been impressed by the team’s recent progress under Domenico Tedesco and by the club’s ambition in the transfer market, most notably the signing of French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Lazio earlier this month.

Guendouzi’s immediate impact after arriving has reinforced the sense that Fenerbahçe are building a squad capable of challenging both domestically and in Europe.

While the player’s stance is clear, the transfer remains incomplete because Al-Ittihad still control Kante’s contract.

The Saudi club is weighing several options, including a mutual termination that could require Kante to relinquish part of his remaining wages, or a reduced transfer fee after earlier demands were reported to be in the region of 15 million euros.

Loan scenarios have also been discussed, though no solution has yet emerged.

Al-Ittihad coach Sergio Conceicao values Kante’s leadership and experience, and the club has not publicly indicated a willingness to release him during the season.

Until an agreement is reached with the Saudi side, the deal cannot be finalized.

Fenerbahçe see Kante as a natural fit for Tedesco’s system, offering elite ball-winning, tactical discipline and experience to complement a midfield that has already been reshaped this winter.

For Kante, the move represents a calculated step back into European football after more than two years in Saudi Arabia, with the clear aim of arriving at the 2026 World Cup in peak competitive condition.