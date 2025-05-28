Thursday’s clash at Yeni Sakarya Atatürk Stadium will decide the final team to ascend to Türkiye’s Süper Lig, as Fatih Karagümrük face off against Bandırmaspor in the Solwie Energy playoff final.

Starting the season under Şenol Can, Fatih Karagümrük underwent managerial shifts, with David Sassarini and Orhan Ak also taking the helm before Onur Can Korkmaz assumed charge.

Despite a strong campaign, the Istanbul side finished third with 66 points, just behind Gençlerbirliği.

Thanks to league rules, Fatih Karagümrük advanced straight to the playoff final, seeking a second promotion via this route.

Their history in promotion playoffs includes a memorable 2019-2020 triumph over Adana Demirspor on penalties, under Şenol Can’s guidance. The club’s first Süper Lig promotion dates back to 1982-83 under coach Ilie Datcu.

Bandırmaspor, one of only three teams in the league to keep their manager, entered the season under Mustafa Gürsel’s steady leadership.

The Balıkesir-based side clinched fifth place with 64 points and a solid goal difference.

Their playoff journey featured gritty wins over Erzurumspor FK and Geosis Boluspor, setting the stage for their first-ever Süper Lig promotion bid.

Notably, Bandırmaspor came close in 2021-22 but fell short to İstanbulspor in the final. A successful promotion this year would mark Balıkesir’s second representative in Türkiye’s top flight after Balıkesirspor.

Historic rivalry and season head-to-head

This final marks the 15th professional meeting between these teams.

Bandırmaspor holds an edge with eight wins, while Fatih Karagümrük has won three; three matches ended in draws.

Bandırmaspor also leads in goals, netting 19 to Fatih Karagümrük’s 9.

This season alone, Bandırmaspor defeated Karagümrük twice – 1-0 and 2-1 – adding fuel to their confidence heading into the final.

Key players

Fatih Karagümrük’s sharp shooter Wesley Moraes shares the league’s golden boot honors with Kocaelispor’s Oğulcan Çağlayan, each tallying 21 goals. Moraes will be their focal point in this winner-takes-all showdown.

Bandırmaspor’s talisman is veteran striker Marco Paixao, a four-time 1. Lig's top scorer with 17 goals this season. Paixao, 40, also shone in the playoffs, scoring twice against Geosis Boluspor.

The Portuguese striker famously scored a last-minute goal in the 2020-21 playoff final to lift Altay back to the Süper Lig after 18 years.

For the first time, Sakarya hosts the 1. Lig playoff final, the 11th city to stage the event. The final has previously taken place in Ankara (8 times), Istanbul (6), Antalya (4), Konya (3), and several others.

Playoff legacy

The playoff system has been a gateway to promotion for 30 seasons, elevating 23 teams to the Süper Lig. Kasımpaşa leads with three promotions, followed by Antalyaspor, Eskişehirspor, Göztepe, Konyaspor, and Sakaryaspor with two each.

Clubs like Fatih Karagümrük, Adana Demirspor, and İstanbulspor have also clinched one promotion apiece through this system.

Back in 1993-94, the league saw two teams promoted through playoffs: Adana Demirspor and Antalyaspor.