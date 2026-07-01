Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman resigned Tuesday after his side were eliminated from the World Cup, falling to Morocco in a Round of 32 penalty shootout that marked the Dutch team’s earliest exit in tournament history.

The 63-year-old, in his second spell in charge of the national team after guiding it to the semifinals of the 2024 European Championship, announced his departure in a social media post.

The Netherlands had reached at least the round of 16 in its previous 11 World Cup appearances, including a quarterfinal finish four years ago in Qatar. This year’s tournament expanded to 48 teams, sending 32 into a newly enlarged first round of the knockout stage.

In his announcement, Koeman said he shared a dream of a World Cup that would “make history” and that no one was more disappointed than he was that it did not happen. The Netherlands has reached the World Cup final three times but has never won it.

The loss to Morocco was the third consecutive time the Netherlands has been eliminated from the World Cup in a penalty shootout. The Dutch scored a tournament-high 10 goals in the group stage but managed just one from open play against Morocco in a match that finished 1-1 before the shootout.

The early exit prompted pointed criticism online toward Dutch players, and the Royal Netherlands Football Association said in a statement that some players had been “treated in a racist and discriminatory manner.”

“We thank the players, staff and all those involved for their commitment during this World Cup,” the Royal Netherlands Football Association said. “We also express our appreciation for the supporters, in the stadium, at home and everywhere where Oranje was followed and supported. Football connects people, regardless of origin or background.

“We see online reactions in which players are treated in a racist and discriminatory manner after the elimination. We draw a clear line there. Racism and discrimination have no place anywhere: not in football, not online and not in our society.”

The Dutch team returned from the match in Mexico to its base camp in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday. It plans to depart for the Netherlands on Wednesday, though some players will leave directly to join their club teams elsewhere.