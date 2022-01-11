Ahmet Çalık, a defender for the Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor, was killed in a car accident on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old defender was killed after he reportedly lost control of his car near Gölbaşı, in the capital Ankara.
(More details soon ...)
