Ittifak Holding Konyaspor snatched a late win over Istanbul heavyweight Beşiktaş in a Turkish Süper Lig week 19 game on Monday, seriously denting any title hopes of the Black Eagles.

Egyptian forward Ahmed Hassan Mahcub struck a 90th-minute goal to secure a 1-0 win, handing Beşiktaş a shock defeat at Torku Arena in the central province of Konya.

The Black Eagles’ Bosnian star Miralem Pjanic had to be substituted due to injury in the 81st minute.

With the victory, Konya extended their no-lose streak on home grounds to 16 games.

The current runner-up now has 39 points – seven points behind leader Trabzonspor and six points clear of third-placed Başakşehir – while Beşiktaş sits seventh with 28 points from 19 matches.