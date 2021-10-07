No time to settle for Stefan Kuntz as the German coach will make his debut as the head coach of the Turkish national football team in a crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Turkey will host Norway on Friday night in a must-win tie at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul.

Though Turkey still has pretty good chances to qualify for its first World Cup in 20 years, the team's current form raises huge questions.

In the last six games, Turkey's only win came against minnow Gibraltar. In the same period, Turkey suffered three uninspiring defeats in the group stage of the rescheduled Euro 2020, surrendered a two-goal lead to Montenegro at home and was hammered 6-1 by the Netherlands during the previous international break a month ago.

This string of bad results led to the departure of coach Şenol Güneş and Kuntz's appointment.

With 11 points in six games, Turkey sits third in the European qualification's Group G, two points off both the Netherlands and Norway. A win against the Norwegians would at the very least, put Kuntz's men in second place.

Only the group winners directly qualify for the World Cup. Second-place finishers face a playoff.

Current standings in the Group G of the European qualification for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Turkey eased pass Norway in their first match back in March, securing a comfortable 3-0 win. While Turkey's form has dropped dramatically since that tie, Norway picked up three wins and a home draw against the group favorite Netherlands in the World Cup qualification.

This time around, Turkey will bet on the rejuvenation from bringing a new coach as well as the tactical revamp expected of Kuntz.

Media reports suggested that the German coach wants to bring more urgency and vertical play to the midfield and rid the players of the overindulgence in back passes that have been annoying the fans. Cengiz Ünder and Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who both had solid starts to their new lives at Olympique Marseille and Inter Milan, respectively, are expected to lead the attack along with veteran Lille striker Burak Yılmaz.

Norway, meanwhile, will be missing several key players against Turkey. The team's top strikers, Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth, won't feature, same as Premier League duo Joshua King and Kristoffer Ajer.

After Norway, Turkey awaits a trip to Latvia on Monday, with whom it surprisingly drew 3-3 at home in March, following well-deserved wins against Netherlands and Norway.