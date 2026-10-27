LaLiga president Javier Tebas has apologized to China on behalf of the Spanish league and its clubs after Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe sparked controversy by referring to Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong as a dictator during an interview.

The comments triggered a backlash in China, prompting state broadcaster CCTV to suspend broadcasts of LaLiga and Mbappe’s matches. Several Chinese companies also terminated advertising agreements with the French international.

The controversy arose during an interview with the website The Bridge, in which Mbappe was asked about jokes circulating online about his appearance.

“The joke I laugh at the most is the one where they use my face as a Chinese dictator,” Mbappe said, referring to Mao, the founding leader of the People's Republic of China. “I use it a lot with my friends.”

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the Spanish league football match against Elche CF at Martinez Valero Stadium, Elche, Spain, Sept. 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The remarks drew criticism in China, putting LaLiga under pressure in a market that has become important to Spanish football’s international reach.

In a statement posted on social media, Tebas stressed that Mbappe’s comments represented his personal opinion and did not reflect the position of LaLiga or its clubs. He nevertheless expressed deep regret over the offense caused among Chinese supporters.

“We understand the harm caused and want to sincerely apologize to the Chinese people on behalf of LaLiga,” Tebas said.

He highlighted the league’s longstanding relationships with Chinese authorities, sports organizations, broadcasters and millions of football fans, built on mutual respect, trust and cooperation.

Tebas said LaLiga was in direct contact with its Chinese partners and counterparts and was taking all possible measures to resolve the dispute.

“Our commitment to China, its people and its institutions remains unwavering,” he said. “A relationship built over many years cannot be damaged by a single incident.”

Tebas also emphasized the potential impact of the controversy on all 20 clubs in Spain’s top division, warning against allowing an individual player’s remarks to damage the league’s broader relationship with Chinese audiences.

Mbappe subsequently issued his own apology, acknowledging that his comments had caused offense beyond what he intended.

The forward said he had been responding to an image of himself used in online jokes and had not intended to insult China or its people.

“My comment was unfortunate, and I now understand that it has hurt many people in China and the Chinese community around the world,” Mbappe said.

“I apologize to everyone I may have hurt with my words. That was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I sincerely apologize.”