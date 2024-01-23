Lautaro Martinez propelled Inter Milan to a third consecutive Italian Super Cup title after scoring in the final moments of Monday's 1-0 victory over a furious Napoli in Riyadh.

The Argentina striker, Martinez, tucked away Benjamin Pavard's low cross in the first minute of stoppage time at Al-Awwal Park, overcoming Napoli, who played the final half-hour with 10 men after Giovanni Simeone was sent off for two bookable offenses.

Martinez's winning goal marked his 21st tally in all competitions this season for Inter, who relinquished their Serie A lead to Juventus while in Saudi Arabia for the four-team tournament.

He jubilantly removed his shirt in celebration after tying with Christian Vieri at ninth place in Inter's all-time goalscoring charts, registering 123 strikes since his arrival in 2018.

"The emotion took over, and I couldn't think," Martinez told Mediaset. "It was a unique moment; I scored my 100th goal in the Italian Cup Final and my 123rd goal in the Super Cup, allowing me to match a legend like Christian Vieri."

This year's edition was the first to adopt a four-team format but failed to capture the imagination of the Saudi public.

Organizers were embarrassed when a section of the crowd, reportedly locals and not traveling Italians, whistled during the hastily arranged minute's silence for the late former Italy striker Gigi Riva before the second-half kickoff.

Riva, who passed away on Monday evening, is Italy's top scorer with 35 goals in 42 appearances and propelled Cagliari to their only league title in 1970.

Martinez's goal secured a record-breaking fifth Super Cup win in Inter coach Simone Inzaghi's career, achieving the feat for the third successive year.

Inzaghi surpassed Fabio Capello and Marcello Lippi, two icons of Italian coaching, for Super Cup victories.

The 47-year-old had previously won it twice while managing Lazio, in 2017 and 2019.

His triumph made Inter the second team to complete the hat-trick after local rivals AC Milan's three consecutive victories between 1992 and 1994.

Inter captain Martinez and the team took the trophy to the stands where a group of fans had traveled from Italy, handing it to supporters as they celebrated in victory.

However, Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri played no part in the trophy ceremony as he was livid at the sending-off of striker Simeone, who is filling in for Victor Osimhen while he represents Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Simeone was dismissed by Gianluca Rocchi in the 60th minute after stepping on Francesco Acerbi's foot moments after receiving his first booking for colliding with Hakan Calhanoğlu.

Mazzarri shouted "disgrace, disgrace" at officials before storming off down the tunnel and refusing to speak to the media.

"The poor quality of referees this season... is there for all to see. I sat with Rocchi before the game and wondered what huge embarrassment he would have to deal with next," said Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Simeone will be suspended for Sunday's trip to Lazio, with the Italian champions sitting in ninth place in Serie A.