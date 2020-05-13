The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Wednesday announced the new start dates of local leagues as the top-tier Super League is set to resume on June 12 as declared earlier.

The TFF said on its website that the federation's executives met with the health board to discuss new dates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The football body said in a statement that the paused Super League competitions will resume on June 12, 2020, as previously announced by TFF chief Nihat Özdemir last week.

The TFF First League will begin on June 19.

Meanwhile, the second and third leagues, as well as the amateur division competitions, will resume on July 18.

Sporting events across Turkey were suspended on March 19 to stem the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the death toll in Turkey from the pandemic rose to 3,952 as 58 more people died over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.