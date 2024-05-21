Following Sunday's electrifying Süper Lig Istanbul derby match between archrivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, legal proceedings led by the city's press and sports prosecutor have been launched against five individuals who attempted to assault the stadium's manager.

The Istanbul Governorship Provincial Press and Public Relations Directorate issued a statement detailing the events that unfolded after the highly anticipated derby.

Notably, action was taken against 35 individuals for violations of Law No. 6222, including throwing foreign objects, illegal entry, disorderly conduct and verbal threats during the match at RAMS Park.

In a surprising turn, Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç made headlines when he arrived at the stadium at 10:10 p.m., 70 minutes post-match.

After congratulating the players in the locker room, Koç altered his plans and entered the field with his delegation, circumventing stadium security protocols.

The official statement from the Istanbul Governorship Provincial Press and Public Relations Directorate addressed the speculations circulating in the media regarding the match's aftermath:

– Comprehensive security measures were in place for the Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe match, overseen by the Istanbul Police Department and private security units.

– Despite these measures, 35 spectators faced repercussions for various infractions during the game.

– Post-match, internal security operations ceased per the Competition Security Chief's directive.

– Koç's unexpected field entry with his delegation prompted an altercation with Galatasaray's Stadium Manager A.Ç.

– Police intervention followed, leading to the departure of the Fenerbahçe team at 10:52 p.m.

– Legal action against the assaulters of A.Ç. and ongoing efforts to identify other involved parties are part of the continuing investigation.

– Administrative and judicial probes are underway, including scrutiny of negligent personnel, overseen by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

The statement concludes with an assurance of ongoing investigations and a commitment to transparency and public awareness.