Fenerbahçe's remarkable performance on Sunday was nothing short of spectacular, as they ruthlessly dismantled Kasımpaşa's defense to secure an emphatic 5-1 victory with striker Enner Valencia being the star of the show, netting an impressive four goals to send the opponents packing.

Fenerbahçe, who had started their match at Ülker Stadium with a lethargic air, found themselves a goal down in the 24th minute after Mamadou Fall had put the visitors in the lead.

However, the home side fought back before the halftime whistle blew, with the Ecuadorian skipper Enner Valencia making a miraculous 2-1 comeback with two goals in two minutes between the 37th and 39th minutes.

Fenerbahçe raced out the blocks in the second half, quickly widening the gap to two with Enner Valencia bagging the 52nd-minute goal.

Valencia continued to be a menace, further adding to his tally and making it four in the 69th minute.

The home team did not want to settle for four as they had their sights set on a fifth goal and, right on the death, Michy Batshuayi obliged, netting the fifth in injury time.

The Belgian striker's dramatic late goal sent his league goal tally soaring to 10, with an additional two coming in the Turkish Cup and a further three in Europe, bringing his total goals this season in official matches to a staggering 15.

Fenerbahçe's emphatic win propelled them to 44 points, intensifying the pressure on the log leaders Galatasaray, who are perched at 48 points after their previous day's rout of Giresunspor.

The 33-year-old Ecuadorian striker, who netted four impressive goals in a mesmerizing manner, raised his league tally to 19 goals with one goal in the cup and two in European campaigns, making it a grand total of 22.

Valencia's sensational performance showed no signs of abating, capping off his first-ever club career goal with a thunderous standing ovation in the 83rd minute when he made way for Luan Peres.

Despite the victory, Miguel Crespo's 89th-minute yellow card proved costly, granting him a one-match suspension as a consequence.

The Portuguese star replaced Miha Zajc in the 71st minute, having previously accumulated three yellow cards before the match, will be forced to the sidelines for the upcoming Adana Demirspor tie away.

The Yellow Canaries have endured an unenviable streak recently, with their defensive frailties laid bare after having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches, conceding a staggering eight goals.

The young Arda Güler was given a well-deserved spot in the starting 11 and he did not disappoint.

Praising Güler, coach Jorge Jesus said, "The opposition may be aware of us, but that doesn't alter our game plan. As Fenerbahçe, we often alter our strategy during matches, so opponents can never predict what to expect. Today, Arda demonstrated his aptitude. Although his speed may not match that of Emre Mor, his unique skillset enabled him to take full advantage of the situation. He has made incredible strides since his call-up to the national team, and will surely continue to improve at this rate."

Fenerbahçe's incoming signing Jayden Quinn Oosterwolde was also present during the match in Kadıköy, but he only watched the match from the stands.