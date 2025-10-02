Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer saved three consecutive penalties late on as they battled to an extraordinary 1-0 victory at AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday.

In the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides, Lille's Arnar Haraldsson capitalized on an early Roma error to fire the visitors ahead after six minutes.

Roma were handed a golden chance to equalize in the last minutes after a handball from Aissa Mandi, but Artem Dovbyk's penalty was saved by Özer.

Drama followed as the Lille keeper was judged to have moved off his line, only for Dovbyk's second attempt to be stopped as well, but with the Turkish keeper again stepping forward too early.

A third effort was then entrusted to Matias Soule, yet incredibly, Özer denied him as well and this time the save stood, sealing Lille's win.