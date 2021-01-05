Lille's Turkish midfielder Yusuf Yazıcı has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Ligue 1 club's president confirmed Tuesday.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), Lille President Christophe Galtier said Yazıcı's COVID-19 test has returned positive, along with his teammate Brazilian winger Luiz Araujo.

Isolation and treatment were already underway for both players.

After joining Lille in 2019, Yazıcı quickly became a crucial member of the squad, scoring 12 goals and making eight assists in 47 appearances so far.

He previously played for the Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor.

Lille will host Angers at Stade Pierre-Mauroy next Wednesday, when Ligue 1 returns from a two-week winter break.