Premier League giant Liverpool could join Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid in the race to sign French superstar Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds manager Juergen Klopp said he is not blind to the qualities of Mbappe, however, they will not be drawn into a bidding war.

The forward stayed at PSG this season despite interest from Real Madrid and has hit top form with 36 goals from 45 matches in all competitions.

The 23-year-old World Cup winner's contract expires in June and speculation about his future has ramped up in recent weeks, though Klopp was tight-lipped about any contact between the player and Liverpool.

"Of course, we're interested in Kylian. We're not blind," Klopp told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Premier League game against Southampton.

"I have nothing to say about that (the reported contact). Between Kylian and Liverpool ... it's all fine."

Klopp's comments come with Liverpool hoping to tie down Mohamed Salah to a new deal, while fellow forward Sadio Mane has been linked with a switch away from Anfield.

"We, of course, like him (Mbappe), if you don't like him, then you have to question yourself," Klopp added.

"But no, we're not ... we cannot be part of these battles. There must be other clubs involved, but that is fine. He's a great player."

A victory for Liverpool on Tuesday would leave them a point behind leader Manchester City ahead of the final round of the campaign.

Decision 'almost' made

Mbappe, in the meantime, said he has "almost" made up his mind about whether to stay at PSG or leave the French champions, likely for Real.

"Yes, yes almost," he replied when quizzed about whether he had made a choice yet after picking up his third straight best player of the season award in Paris earlier Sunday.

The waiting to see whether Mbappe moves to the Spanish capital or stays with PSG to help it in the protracted quest to land the Champions League "is almost over" he added.

He plans to "announce" his decision before France plays Denmark in the Nations League on June 3.

PSG's Kylian MBappe receives the Best Ligue 1 Player award, Paris, France, May 15, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Refusing to divulge anything further despite being given ample opportunity to do so at the awards ceremony he thanked "PSG, which enabled me to be here, my teammates and coach."

He added: "My story goes on, I keep on winning, I'm never satisfied, and that's good."

Last week a French newspaper reported that the French World Cup winner had agreed in principle to remain at PSG for up to another three years.

This was quickly denied by his mother.

Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who is in the Champions League final after securing a 35th Spanish title.

But PSG, who has won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equaling 10th time but angered its hardcore supporters with its limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, is battling to hold onto their biggest asset.