Arsenal’s return to the summit of English football arrived in decisive, dramatic fashion Tuesday night, triggering celebrations across North London that stretched long into the early hours and marked the end of a 22-year wait for Premier League glory.

The title was confirmed without Arsenal stepping onto the pitch, after title rivals Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth.

The result made Arsenal mathematically uncatchable with one match remaining, sealing their place as champions of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

What followed was immediate and unrestrained.

From Islington to Holloway, and around the Emirates Stadium, supporters poured into the streets in waves.

Pubs emptied within minutes, traffic slowed to a crawl and entire junctions became gathering points for thousands singing in unison as decades of anticipation finally broke into celebration.

Arsenal fans celebrate their team winning the English Premier League, from inside the Tollington Arms pub near the Emirates Stadium, London, U.K., May 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At the club’s training base north of London, Arsenal’s squad had assembled to watch the decisive match together.

When the final whistle confirmed City’s dropped points, the room erupted. Players embraced, shouted and jumped in scenes that quickly spread across social media, capturing a squad that had carried expectation all season and finally delivered under it.

The triumph reflects a campaign defined by control and consistency. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal spent most of the season at the top of the table, rarely relinquishing momentum and building a lead through a blend of defensive structure and attacking precision.

Arsenal fans celebrate their team winning the English Premier League, from inside the Tollington Arms pub near the Emirates Stadium, London, U.K., May 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Central to that charge were captain Martin Odegaard, whose influence dictated tempo in midfield, forward Bukayo Saka, whose end product remained decisive in key fixtures, and midfielder Declan Rice, whose arrival added stability and authority to Arsenal’s core.

Around them, a settled defensive unit provided the platform for a sustained title push in a league long shaped by fine margins.

Arsenal’s consistency ultimately separated them from the chasing pack.

In previous seasons, late slips had cost them at critical moments, but this time Arteta’s side managed the pressure, protected leads and maintained intensity across the winter and spring months.

The result is the club’s 14th English league title and their first since the iconic 2003-04 “Invincibles” campaign.

As news filtered through from the south coast, celebrations escalated rapidly in North London.

Outside the Emirates Stadium, fans climbed barriers and street furniture, flares lit up the night sky and chants of “Champions” echoed across surrounding streets. The atmosphere shifted quickly from disbelief to release, with supporters describing a sense of relief as much as joy after more than two decades without a league crown.

Arsenal fans celebrate outside the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal win the Premier League, London, U.K., May 19, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

“It’s unbelievable, we’ve waited 22 years for this,” one supporter told Reuters TV amid the celebrations. “We deserve it, the team deserves it, everyone deserves it.”

The scenes were mirrored across the city as families, groups of friends and long-time season ticket holders gathered spontaneously, many holding scarves aloft and recording the moment on their phones as fireworks burst overhead.

Club legend Ian Wright also joined the celebrations outside the Emirates Stadium. The former striker, who scored 185 goals for Arsenal in the 1990s, was greeted by chants of his name as supporters surged around him.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Wright described a night that felt personal as well as historic.

“I was absolutely over the moon,” he said. “I got in the cab with my family and said we’re going down to the Emirates. This club deserves it. The fans deserve it everywhere in the world.”

While the celebrations dominated London, attention is already shifting toward what could become an even more defining week in Arsenal’s modern history.

The club will conclude their league campaign against Crystal Palace before turning focus to the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30.

Victory there would secure Arsenal’s first European crown and complete a rare league and continental double.