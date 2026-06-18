Luis Diaz delivered a standout World Cup debut, scoring the decisive goal in the 65th minute and adding an assist as Colombia opened Group K with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan on Wednesday in Mexico City.

The Bayern Munich forward set the tone in the first half, helping create Daniel Munoz’s superb 40th-minute volley as Colombia took control of the match and moved to the top of the group after Portugal drew with the Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier in the day.

Jaminton Campaz put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time, finishing from a Cucho Hernandez cross as Colombia sealed a commanding victory in front of a raucous, pro-Colombia crowd.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev leveled in the 60th minute on a close-range rebound in Uzbekistan’s World Cup debut. Colombia, however, outshot its opponent 15-9 overall and 4-3 on target.

Remarkably, Diaz had never previously appeared at the World Cup, having been a relative late bloomer in his career. He was still playing in the Colombian second tier during the 2018 tournament, and Colombia failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

After leading his nation with seven goals in 2026 qualifying, he was again Colombia’s central figure on Wednesday, alongside captain James Rodriguez.

Diaz struck the post in the 32nd minute. Eight minutes later, he delivered a perfectly weighted diagonal pass into the path of Munoz’s well-timed run.

Rather than attempting a diving header or taking a second touch, Munoz stretched his right leg to produce a first-time finish that beat Uzbekistan goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov.

Uzbekistan’s equalizer came from a well-worked move. Dostonbek Khamdamov chased a ball down the left to keep it in play, then hooked a cross to the far post.

Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas saved Eldor Shomurodov’s volley, but Fayzullaev followed up to head into an open net from close range.

The deadlock lasted only five minutes before Colombia struck again. Gustavo Puerta drove forward and slipped a pass into the left side of the box for Diaz, who finished low and calmly past Yusupov.