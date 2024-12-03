Four fans accused of racially abusing star forward Lamine Yamal and other Barcelona players during last month's " El Clasico" at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium are facing one-year stadium bans.

On Monday, the Spanish football federation's anti-violence committee recommended the bans, along with fines of up to 5,000 euros ($5,200) each, for the fans involved in the incidents during Barcelona's 4-0 win over Madrid on Oct. 26.

The commission in charge of combating violence, racism, and other hate crimes in sports also proposed a one-year ban and a fine for a fan accused of attacking two visiting supporters outside the stadium after the game.

Spanish police had detained the fans, citing enough evidence to show they used racist slurs to insult the players during Barcelona's victory.

Videos on social media showed the alleged insults directed at Yamal after he scored Barcelona’s third goal in the second half.

The 17-year-old celebrated in front of Madrid fans and made gestures that appeared to provoke them.

Several fans could be heard yelling insults at Yamal and other Barcelona players.

Madrid quickly condemned the incident and helped identify the perpetrators, as did the Spanish league.

The club has been outspoken in denouncing racist insults aimed at its forward Vinicius Junior, who is also Black, for several years, including during a match at Barcelona’s Camp Nou Stadium.

Spanish football has been struggling to eliminate racist slurs against players, particularly against Vinicius.