Real Madrid said it will seek compensation from UEFA after a Spanish court dismissed appeals by the European football body over a landmark ruling that found it violated European Union competition law by blocking plans for the breakaway Super League.

The Madrid Provincial Court on Wednesday rejected appeals filed by UEFA, La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation, reaffirming a December 2023 judgment by the Court of Justice of the European Union.

That decision declared UEFA and FIFA’s 2021 regulations – used to halt the Super League – as unlawful restrictions on competition and an abuse of market dominance.

In a statement, Real Madrid said it was “delighted” with the verdict, adding that it “opens the way to claim the substantial damages suffered by the club.”

The ruling marks the latest chapter in the long-running legal battle over the Super League, a controversial project launched in April 2021 by 12 elite clubs from Spain, Italy and England.

The venture collapsed within 48 hours amid intense backlash from fans, players and politicians, but Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona continued their legal fight against UEFA’s authority.

UEFA said Wednesday the latest ruling “does not validate the abandoned ‘Super League’ project announced in 2021,” nor does it “undermine UEFA’s current authorization rules, adopted in 2022 and updated in 2024, which remain fully in force.”

“UEFA will carefully review the judgment before deciding on any further steps,” the organization said.

La Liga said it respected the new court ruling but downplayed its significance, noting that “the decision does not approve or endorse any specific competition format, nor does it refer to the initial project announced in 2021, which has since been modified by its promoters.”

“The court’s decision focuses exclusively on procedural aspects, establishing that authorization systems must be based on transparent, objective and reviewable criteria, without making any statements regarding the substance or viability of potential alternative tournaments,” the league said.

Madrid did not specify the damages it would seek, adding that it will “continue to work for the good of global football and fans.”

It remains unclear how much, if any, support Madrid and its partner, A22 Sports Management, have from clubs across Europe for any revived plan for a Champions League replacement outside UEFA’s authority.

The record 15-time European champion appears to be the last major holdout of the Super League rebels working with Madrid-based A22. Juventus withdrew from the project last year, and Barcelona has moved closer to UEFA in recent months.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, A22 said it would also pursue compensation from UEFA “since UEFA continues to ignore binding court rulings.” A22 added that it had held “extensive discussions” this year with UEFA officials about ways to modify existing competitions.

The newly rebranded European Football Clubs group, led by Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi – who also sits on UEFA’s executive committee – now counts about 800 member teams.

The group has significant influence in shaping sporting and commercial decisions for the Champions League and other UEFA competitions. Real Madrid is not an EFC member.