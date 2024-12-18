Real Madrid's Turkish sensation Arda Güler has been at the center of transfer speculation once again, with fresh reports linking him to a surprising move.

The Turkish international, who has struggled for consistent playing time this season, is reportedly the subject of interest from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, according to Spanish media.

However, despite Dortmund's desire to secure Güler on loan until the end of the season, both Real Madrid and the player have reportedly rejected the offer.

Ahead of Wednesday's FIFA Club World Cup match against Mexico's Pachuca, where Güler is expected to start, the latest transfer rumors have added fuel to the fire surrounding his future.

Güler’s situation has been under the spotlight as the winter transfer window approaches, with numerous reports speculating on his next move.

While Dortmund are looking to bolster their squad after a rocky season, the relationship between Real Madrid and the German club remains strong.

Still, sources suggest that a deal for Güler is unlikely at this time.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been quick to shut down any rumors of a departure, confirming that the 19-year-old will remain with the club for the rest of the season.

"Arda will stay with Real Madrid during the winter transfer window. There’s no doubt about that," Parez said, putting an end to months of speculation.

Reports indicate that Güler had a frank discussion with head coach Carlo Ancelotti about his limited playing time.

Ancelotti has been supportive of the young talent but has urged him to work on his defensive skills in order to earn more minutes on the pitch.

So far this season, Güler has made 19 appearances for Real Madrid, totaling 657 minutes.

During that time, he scored one goal and provided three assists.

Despite his limited involvement, the young star's potential is undeniable, and his current market value stands at 45 million euros ($47 million), with a contract at the Bernabeu running until 2029.

It was also revealed that Bayer Leverkusen’s manager, Xabi Alonso, had shown interest in bringing Güler to the Bundesliga.

However, it seems Güler will be staying in Madrid for now, as the club looks to continue developing the promising midfielder.