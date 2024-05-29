Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has been crowned La Liga's Player of the Season, following his crucial role in securing the club's 36th league title.

The 20-year-old midfielder outshone teammate Vinicius Jr., Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Artem Dovbyk (Girona), and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) in votes from fans, club captains, and a panel of experts.

Bellingham's impressive season stats include 19 goals and six assists in 28 league games, with a total of 23 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

Bellingham, who could not attend Tuesday's ceremony in Sardinia as he was preparing for the Champions League final at Wembley against his former club Borussia Dortmund, said he was honored to have received the award.

"I would like to dedicate it to my teammates, the coaching staff, and most importantly, to the fans of the best club in the world," he said in a message. "It's a pleasure every time I play for this team. Hala Madrid!"

The Englishman also won the 2022-23 Bundesliga Player of the Season playing for Dortmund before moving to Real for a fee of around 103 million euros ($111.71 million).

Earlier on Tuesday, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl was full of praise for Bellingham.

"I know how strong Jude is, and I know his personality very well, so he's an amazing player, an amazing character, and of course, he will do everything to win that final," he said.