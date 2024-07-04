In an announcement for the 2030 World Cup jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, it has been revealed that the final match will be hosted at Real Madrid's iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Scheduled to span across three nations, the 2030 World Cup preparations are actively determining which stadiums will host the matches.

According to reports from Marca, the official announcement of the stadiums to be used in the tournament will be made on July 31.

Highlighting the prestige of the final, it has been confirmed that the Santiago Bernabeu, home to Real Madrid, will host the culminating match of the tournament.

The decision underscores the strong relationship between Real Madrid and FIFA, with Spain proposing between 12 to 13 stadiums for the event.

Additionally, FIFA has announced that in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the World Cup in 2030, three matches will be played in countries other than those of the host nations.

Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host their initial matches on home soil.

As the hosts, Spain, Portugal and Morocco have secured direct participation rights alongside the trio of Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.