Manchester City reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League on Saturday after Liverpool breifly grabbed iy by clinching its 10th consecutive win over Watford, leapfrogging the reigning champion.

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gündoğan scored first-half goals against Burnley at Turf Moor to keep City in a one-point lead over Liverpool with eight games remaining.

De Bruyne rifled a rising effort into the top corner following a lay-off from Raheem Sterling to put City ahead in the fifth minute, and the two combined for Gündoğan's 25th-minute goal, too.

Sterling exchanged a one-two with De Bruyne before squaring the ball to Gundogan, whose shot took the slightest deflection off defender James Tarkowski and ricocheted into the net.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne runs for the ball during the Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo)

At the Reds' home ground Anfield, the 2-0 win over Watford at came thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.

The host grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford's Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.

It was Portuguese forward Jota's 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly afterwards but for goalkeeper Ben Foster, who saved his effort from close range.

"It was the beginning of a new cycle today (following the international break). People were coming from all over the world and an early kickoff isn't easy, but we did our job," Jota told BT Sport.

"I told Joe before the game he was going to get an assist ... Today I was confident and fortunately for us it happened."

Substitute Fabinho made sure of the three points in the 89th minute by blasting his kick into the top corner after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) spotted a foul by Kucka on Jota in the penalty area.

The result meant Liverpool has 72 points from 30 matches, two points more than City ahead of the two sides' blockbuster clash next weekend, having trailed the English champions by 14 points just over two months ago.

Jurgen Klopp, who marked his 250th Premier League game in charge of Liverpool with his 160th victory, was pleased with their display.

"We could definitely have done better but that's not too interesting. We need maturity and desire, and the counter-press was the best I have seen for a long time," Klopp said.

"But with the ball we could have been more creative. We were in control and I was happy about it."

Klopp, who won the Premier League with Liverpool in 2020, said becoming English champions was his top priority after the Reds topped the table for the first time this year.

"The Premier League is the most important competition," said the German, whose side have already won the League Cup this season.

"A big two months (ahead) hopefully. This week can decide a lot about how May will be. The boys created a top-class basis and now we have to use it."

Former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson's relegation-threatened Watford pushed for an equalizer in the second half but could not prevent the home side from wrapping up a 10th straight league victory. Watford remain 18th with 22 points.

"There was a lot to admire in the performance. I'm a bit saddened by the VAR decision at the end," Hodgson said. "There was no appeal from any Liverpool player for a penalty.

"Klopp and I had no idea what they were checking or what they were doing ... I don't think that's what VAR is about. VAR's done some good things this season, but it's not about giving a team a second goal in the 88th minute.

"To some extent it destroyed a feeling that 1-0 was a great result and we might even have created a chance in those last two minutes."

Liverpool were never at their best but got the job done to become the second club, after City, to record five different runs of 10 or more victories in the Premier League era.

The Reds have kept eight clean sheets during that incredible run and will head to the Etihad Stadium next weekend with wind in their sails. They have now won 13 of their 14 home league games against Watford.

Before facing City, Liverpool travels to Benfica for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, while Watford hosts Leeds United on their return to league action in a week's time.

Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen scored as Brentford came from behind to beat third-placed Chelsea 4-1 – their first victory against their London rivals since 1939. Chelsea lost after six straight wins in all competitions since owner Roman Abramovich announced his intention to sell the club.

The Stamford Bridge side took the lead when Toni Rudiger lashed home from long-range at the start of the second half.

But two goals from Vitaly Janelt and a first Premier League goal for Eriksen since his return to the English top-flight in a 10-minute spell turned the match on its head. Yoane Wissa scored late to complete the rout.

Wolves beat local rivals Aston Villa 2-1 and Leeds was held to a draw by Southampton while Brighton and bottom side Norwich drew 0-0.