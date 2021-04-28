Manchester United legend and current Wales national football team coach Ryan Giggs denied assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behavior in a court appearance Wednesday.
Giggs pleaded not guilty to an allegation he was violent and engaged in behavior towards his ex-girlfriend including isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse during a short hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
Giggs, 47, also entered a not guilty plea of actual bodily harm relating to PR executive Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Greater Manchester on Nov. 1 last year.
He has also been charged with the common assault of Emma Greville, understood to be Greville's younger sister, during the same alleged incident.
The charge of controlling and coercive behavior in an intimate relationship alleges the abuse lasted almost three years, between December 2017 and November 2020.
Giggs appeared in the dock for his first court appearance as the three charges against him were read out and he entered his not guilty pleas.
Giggs, who spoke only to confirm his name, address and enter his not guilty pleas, has been bailed to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.