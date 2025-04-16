One week after a chaotic 2-2 draw in Lyon, Manchester United and Olympique Lyonnais are set for a decisive Europa League quarterfinal clash on Thursday at Old Trafford – with a semifinal ticket and survival on the line for the Red Devils.

The winner on aggregate will face either Rangers or Athletic Bilbao in May’s semifinals.

But for Manchester United, it’s more than just progression – it’s their last realistic shot at Champions League qualification and redemption in a season spiraling toward disaster.

Onana’s woes, Cherki’s brilliance

The first leg left fireworks and finger-pointing. United goalkeeper Andre Onana, already under scrutiny after a public feud with former Red Devil Nemanja Matic, spilled the ball in stoppage time to gift Rayan Cherki a 95th-minute equalizer.

Earlier, Joshua Zirkzee had seemingly won it for United in the 88th, only for Lyon to strike late.

Onana’s blunders added to a mounting crisis at Old Trafford.

Manager Ruben Amorim benched him over the weekend, saying the Cameroonian needed to “disconnect a little bit,” though he’s expected to return in goal Thursday night.

Red Devils' freefall

United followed up their Lyon slip-up with a 4-1 Premier League thrashing at Newcastle – their 14th league loss this season.

Sitting 14th with just 38 points from 32 matches, they’re at risk of their lowest points total in Premier League history.

European qualification through domestic league play is all but gone, making Thursday’s match a must-win.

Injuries have crippled Amorim’s side.

Zirkzee (hamstring) joins a growing list that includes Amad Diallo, Ayden Heaven, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, and Matthijs de Ligt.

With teenage forward Chido Obi-Martin ineligible for Europe, Rasmus Hojlund could be United’s only available striker.

He’s expected to lead the line with Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho – who finally broke a 27-game scoring drought last weekend.

Patrick Dorgu and Harry Maguire are in line to start in defense, while Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Mason Mount are competing for midfield roles.

Lyon eye breakthrough

Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon are chasing history – their first-ever major European trophy.

They have not reached a European semifinal since their 2019-20 Champions League run, but they are on a tear.

Saturday’s 3-1 win at Auxerre, powered by goals from Cherki, Alexandre Lacazette and Georges Mikautadze, pushed them within one point of Ligue 1’s third-place Marseille.

Lyon have won seven of their last nine across all competitions, scoring 24 times in that span.

They are unbeaten in their last 12 Europa League away games (W9 D3), and their track record against English sides on the road is impressive – just one loss in their last nine.

Still, the ghosts of Old Trafford loom large.

Lyon have never beaten Manchester United in five attempts (D3 L2) and lost both previous visits to the Theatre of Dreams.

They have also never advanced in a European knockout tie after drawing the first leg at home – failing in all nine such instances.

Key absences, high stakes

Lyon will miss winger Ernest Nuamah (ACL) and Malick Fofana (knee), but Cherki has stepped up in style.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has tallied 11 goal contributions (3 goals, 8 assists) in 11 Europa League appearances and will partner Thiago Almada and either Lacazette or Mikautadze in attack.

Former United man Matic may drop to the bench, with Jordan Veretout and Paul Akouokou pushing for starts in midfield. Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Clinton Mata and Nicolas Tagliafico are set to return to a bolstered backline.