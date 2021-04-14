Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time under manager Pep Guardiola.

Hil Foden was on target in the 75th minute after Riyad Mahrez' penalty had canceled out Dortmund's first-half lead from Jude Bellingham.

City advanced 4-2 on aggregate, having also topped the first quarter-final 2-1 last week from Foden's late winner.

They now face last year's finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the last four which they only reached once previously in 2016 before going out in the last 16 and three quarter-finals under the reign of Guardiola who lifted the trophy with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

PSG, who ousted holders Bayern Munich the previous day, and City badly want to win the elite event a first time, and one of them is assured of a place in the May 29 final in Istanbul.

Record 13-time winners Real Madrid are also in the semis as a 0-0 draw at Anfield on the day completed a 3-1 aggregate win over 2019 champions Liverpool.

Their opponents in the last four April 27-28 and May 5-6 are Chelsea who eliminated Porto 2-1 on Tuesday.