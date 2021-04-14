Manchester City overcame its Champions League complex as it reached the semifinals for the first time under manager Pep Guardiola after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on Wednesday.

Phil Foden was on target in the 75th minute after Riyad Mahrez's penalty had canceled out Dortmund's first-half lead from Jude Bellingham.

City advanced 4-2 on aggregate, having also topped the first quarterfinal 2-1 last week from Foden's late winner.

It now faces last year's finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the last four which it only reached once previously in 2016 before going out in the last 16 and three quarterfinals under the reign of Guardiola, who lifted the trophy with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

PSG, who ousted holders Bayern Munich the previous day, and City badly want to win the elite event a first time, and one of them is assured of a place in the May 29 final in Istanbul.

Record 13-time winners Real Madrid is also in the semis as a 0-0 draw at Anfield on the day completed a 3-1 aggregate win over 2019 champions Liverpool.

Their opponents in the last four April 27-28 and May 5-6 are Chelsea, who eliminated Porto 2-1 on Tuesday.