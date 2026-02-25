Manchester United opened the doors of Old Trafford on Tuesday evening for a historic Ramadan Iftar, blending faith, football, and community under the floodlights of one of English football’s most iconic stadiums.

Organised by the Manchester United Muslim Supporters Club (MUMSC) in partnership with the club, the event welcomed around 80 fans selected via ballot, along with special guests, marking a significant step in the club’s inclusivity efforts.

The 2026 Iftar was particularly historic: for the first time ever, the Adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, echoed across the stands.

Fans broke their fast as the Adhan rang out, followed by Qur’an recitations and communal prayers led by English Qur’an reciter Ibrahim Idris.

Among the attendees was Moroccan international defender Noussair Mazraoui, who joined United from Bayern Munich in 2024 and has openly observed Ramadan while fulfilling his professional duties.

Mazraoui’s presence underlined the club’s commitment to supporting both players and fans of all faiths.

Manchester United academy coach Imran Hamid, a UEFA B Licence holder and Premier League “No Room For Racism” Icon nominee, also attended, inspiring young academy players. Hamid told attendees, “It is a blessing that some first-team players came and shared their experiences. I hope that some of the children here today will one day become first-team players and speak at future events.”

MUMSC President Asif Mahmud described the evening as the realisation of a long-held dream, calling it a milestone for Muslim supporters at one of football’s most famous clubs.

Since its official recognition in August 2024, MUMSC has partnered with Manchester United to promote inclusivity through initiatives including multi-faith prayer rooms at Old Trafford and the Carrington training complex, educational faith sessions for academy players, and previous Iftar gatherings for staff and supporters.

Social media reactions to the Adhan at Old Trafford were overwhelmingly positive, with fans calling the moment “historic,” “surreal,” and “beautiful.” While a few questioned religious observances at a football venue, the event largely stood as a celebration of unity, diversity, and shared values.