Three years after the legendary Diego Maradona's passing, a significant legal tussle has unfolded, culminating in a victorious outcome for his heirs.

In a ruling that resonates with the passion of a football-loving nation, the European Union's highest court has declared that the Argentine football genius's name remains the exclusive domain of his family, invalidating a claim by the Argentine company Sattvica, which belonged to Maradona's former lawyer.

Back in 2008, Maradona, in a strategic move, secured an EU trademark for his name, extending it to encompass clothing, footwear, hospitality and IT services.

This trademark became a precious asset for the football icon during his lifetime.

However, following Maradona's untimely demise in 2020, Sattvica made an audacious move, knocking on the doors of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

They sought to transfer the coveted trademark to their own ownership, citing a 2015 document in which Maradona had purportedly authorized Sattvica's commercial use of his name.

To add to the intrigue, they presented an undated agreement as further evidence of their claim.

Maradona's heirs, not willing to let the legacy of their beloved icon be manipulated, countered Sattvica's bold maneuver.

They approached EUIPO, urging them to strike out the transfer recorded in the office's official documents.

EUIPO, in a decision last year, examined the documents presented by Sattvica, only to find glaring gaps in their claim.

The documents did not convincingly establish a formal assignment of the trademark from Maradona to the company based on a contractual agreement.

Moreover, with Maradona no longer among the living, Sattvica had no means to rectify these irregularities or furnish alternative documentation.

In a decisive ruling that reverberated through the legal corridors of the EU, judges at the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest judicial authority, pronounced their verdict.

They emphatically declared that "the documents produced by that company do not formally justify an assignment of the trademark in its favor under a contract signed between the two parties (Sattvica and Maradona)."

The judges underscored the inability of Sattvica to address the deficiencies in their case, given Maradona's unfortunate passing.

As the dust settles on this legal battle, Sattvica retains the right to appeal the verdict to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest legal authority.

The stakes are high, and Maradona's legacy continues to be fiercely protected.

Diego Maradona's ascent from a humble Buenos Aires slum to leading Argentina to World Cup glory has etched his name in the annals of sporting history.

In the hearts of his fellow Argentines, he occupies an iconic status akin to the likes of Che Guevara and Eva Peron.

The legal saga, identified as T-299/22 | Sattvica v EUIPO - Maradona and Others (DIEGO MARADONA), captures the enduring legacy and fervor surrounding one of the greatest footballers to have graced the pitch.