At the beginning of the season, it was revealed Galatasaray will not hold talks for a new agreement with forward Juan Mata, who joined the Lions on a one-year contract with an option for an extension.

Consequently, the 34-year-old Spaniard will be left with no other recourse than to seek out a new club, with a return to his homeland at the end of the season appearing to be the most probable eventuality.

Juan Manuel Mata, who made a move to Galatasaray at the onset of the season, has been playing second fiddle to Dries Mertens in the team's pecking order.

Upon the expiration of the 1+1 year contract signed with the 34-year-old football player, it was made clear that no new agreement would be inked until the remainder of the league season.

Mata, who featured in 12 matches for the Lions, garnering 10 appearances in the Süper Lig and two in the Ziraat Turkish Cup, has managed to score three goals and furnish two assists.

With a mere 424 minutes of game time under his belt, the only time he was able to complete an entire match was during the League Cup match against Ofspor.

With all avenues pointing toward the doorway of departure and, of course, to Spain, Mata's choices seem so limited.

It has been discovered that Spanish Segunda division leaders Las Palmas have been in contact with Juan Mata's representative, indicating their intent to make a move for the experienced player.

Las Palmas, eager to secure the services of Mata, declared themselves ready to sign a contract, and the player himself was said to have made the decision to return to his homeland.