Kylian Mbappe is closing in on another World Cup milestone, but the France star insists his focus remains on lifting the trophy rather than chasing scoring records.

The 27-year-old forward scored twice in France's 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32 on Tuesday, moving within one goal of matching Lionel Messi's all-time World Cup record of 19.

Mbappe's brace also lifted him level with Messi atop the tournament scoring chart with six goals.

Despite edging closer to the Argentina great's landmark, Mbappe said his priority is leading France to World Cup glory in New York on July 19, not finishing as the competition's all-time leading scorer.

"I think the goal, as I said, is to go as far as possible, to make it to (the final on) July 19 and come back here," Mbappe, who scored his 18th World Cup goal in his 18th appearance, told reporters.

"We're trying to win. We're taking it one step at a time. Of course, the more goals you score, the higher you climb in the rankings. I'm not telling anyone anything new there.

"But I'm also convinced that Leo is going to score more goals, so I don't focus too much on that. I'm more focused on the opponents we might face and how close we're getting to our goal: the final."

Messi's Argentina face minnows Cape Verde in the Round of 32 on Friday. France next take on Paraguay for a place in the quarterfinals, where they would face either co-host Canada or Morocco.

Paraguay adopted an ultra-defensive approach against Germany to eliminate the four-time world champions on penalties in the Round of 32 on Monday, and there is little chance it will take a more adventurous approach against France in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Les Bleus will not take anything for granted and will do their homework, Mbappe warned.

"I think we'll keep working between now and the Paraguay match to see what we can improve because there are still some sequences that aren't quite clear enough. There's room for improvement," he said.

"Still, I think it's positive overall, and our ability to score goals means we always have a chance to take the lead in matches."