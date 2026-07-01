Kylian Mbappe continued his scintillating form by scoring twice as France cruised into the World Cup round of 16 with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden on Tuesday, while Norway and Mexico also booked places in the quarterfinals with opening knockout-round wins.

Mbappe's clinical brace at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, took his tournament tally to six goals, drawing him level with Lionel Messi atop the Golden Boot standings.

The France captain also moved closer to World Cup history, raising his career tally to 18 goals in just 18 tournament appearances, leaving him one shy of Messi's all-time record of 19.

Bradley Barcola added the third as Les Bleus delivered another polished attacking display, further cementing their status as one of the favorites to lift the trophy.

Sweden frustrated the defending champions for much of the first half, but Mbappe finally broke the deadlock just before halftime, gliding past his marker before rifling an unstoppable shot into the net.

Barcola made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute before Mbappe added his second in the 74th minute to seal a victory that sends France into a round-of-16 clash with Paraguay in Philadelphia on Saturday.

"I know who I am and what I've got to do, but it's not just me. I think the team is perfectly aware of what we have to do here," Mbappe told beIN Sports.

Haaland rescues Norway

Earlier Tuesday, in-form Manchester City striker Erling Haaland fired Norway to its first World Cup knockout-stage victory with a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Haaland swept in the winner in the 86th minute to end Ivory Coast's hopes of a comeback after Amad Diallo had equalized for the Africans following Antonio Nusa's opener for Norway.

The Norwegians, beaten in both of their previous opening knockout-round appearances in 1938 and 1998, will face Brazil in the round of 16 on Sunday with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

Haaland will head into that meeting brimming with confidence after taking his tournament tally to five goals, one behind joint leaders Messi and Mbappe.

Diallo came within inches of grabbing an injury-time equalizer, but his curling free kick destined for the top corner was saved by Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken hailed Haaland as the "greatest goalscorer in the world" after the victory.

"To score five goals in the World Cup in three games, for a little country like Norway ... I wouldn't swap him for anyone," Solbakken said.

"Because he's the greatest goalscorer in the world of football today."

Mexico down Ecuador

In Tuesday's late game, co-host Mexico maintained its proud record of never having lost a World Cup match at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca with a 2-0 victory over Ecuador.

After torrential rain and lightning delayed kickoff by an hour, Mexico tore into Ecuador and quickly established a two-goal lead.

Julian Quinones lashed home a spectacular opener to put El Tri ahead 1-0 after 22 minutes, and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez doubled the lead with a fine strike in the 31st minute.

Ecuador rarely looked capable of clawing its way back into the contest.

Mexico's victory means it will return to the Azteca for Sunday's round-of-16 match, where it will face either DR Congo or England, who meet in the round of 32 in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Coach Javier Aguirre said the Mexican team was a "true family."

"I can tell you that this team deserves what is happening," he said. "This big connection with the fans and playing in the World Cup.

"Today we are among the last 16, and we have been together for a long time and still enjoy being together. We are very happy. We are highly focused, and we are a true family."

Off the field Tuesday, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman announced he was stepping down, a day after his team's agonizing penalty shootout loss to Morocco in the round of 16.

"We all shared the dream of making history at this World Cup, but we fell short. No one is more disappointed by that than I am," Koeman said.

"As head coach, the responsibility ultimately rests with me."