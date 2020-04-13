Turkish Süper Lig club Medipol Başakşehir's chairman, Göksel Gümüşdağ, has recovered from COVID-19, the club announced Monday. He was discharged from the hospital after a 21-day treatment.

Gümüşdağ, 47, thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and others who supported him during the quarantine period.

Turkey has so far reported 1,198 coronavirus-related deaths, with nearly 57,000 confirmed cases.

Several prominent figures of the Turkish football world were hospitalized earlier for the coronavirus, from Galatasaray Vice-Chairman Abdürrahim Albayrak and Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim, as well as legendary goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber. All were discharged from hospitals after their treatment and remained in self-isolation at home before their full recovery.