Medipol Başakşehir and Galatasaray will lock horns for the 29th time on Saturday in the 14th week of Spor Toto Süper Lig at the legendary Başakşehir Fatih Terim stadium.

In the previous 28 games played between the two teams, the Galatasaray Lions have dominated the majority of the games with a 13-7 victory advantage.

The Yellow-Reds have managed to shake their upcoming opponents' nets 44 times and the hosts have responded well with 36 strikes of their own.

Visiting Galatasaray heads into the clash occupying third place with 24 points from seven wins, three draws and two losses.

On the other hand, the orange-dark-blue side is in second place with similar statistics.

Galatasaray, which won its last two games in the Süper Lig, seeks to continue its rather impressive run with a victory over Başakşehir.

If the Lions manage to clinch a triumph they will head to the World Cup break in second place.

In the last 10 matches played between Galatasaray and Başakşehir, both teams in the Süper Lig have four victories apiece and the other two games ended in a deadlock.