Türkiye goalkeeper Mert Günok says belief, continuity and collective strength have put the national team on the brink of ending a 24-year absence from the FIFA World Cup, insisting the March play-offs are a challenge his generation is built to overcome.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) as part of its “National Pride on the Road to the 2026 World Cup” project, supported by Türkiye’s domestic payment system TROY, the Fenerbahçe veteran outlined why this squad has both the quality and mentality to punch its ticket to the finals.

“We played the group stage very well and showed our strength,” Günok said. “Apart from an unfortunate match against Spain, we imposed our game and proved what we can do. Now we have two matches left. If we play our football and impose our plan, the opponent’s name doesn’t matter.”

‘It’s about us, not the opponent’

The March play-offs will be decided by single-elimination matches, a format Günok accepts brings pressure but not fear.

“The second match being away can feel like a final, but football is played on the pitch,” he said. “We’ve won many times away from home. If we reflect our tempo and identity, whether we play at home or away is secondary.”

Should Türkiye qualify, they are projected to land in a group with the United States, Paraguay and Australia, an outlook that has only sharpened motivation within the squad.

“Once you see a group like that, everyone thinks: we have to be at this World Cup,” Günok said. “But first we must qualify. If we do, I genuinely believe we can go much further.”

Generation built to finish the job

Günok is adamant this squad has no excuse to fall short.

“There’s no reason this generation shouldn’t end the drought,” he said. “We have a very good group of players and a very good coach. For me, as I approach the final years of my career, playing in a World Cup would be the greatest achievement.”

The goalkeeper, who has been part of the national setup since 2011, has seen multiple cycles come and go. What sets this one apart, he says, is stability.

“We’ve been playing with almost the same squad for a long time,” he said. “That’s huge for a national team. There’s real unity off the pitch now, and it’s starting to show on it.”

With leaders like Hakan Çalhanoğlu and emerging stars such as Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, Günok believes the team has the balance needed to evolve from tournament participants into a consistent force.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t be known as a tournament team from now on,” he said.

Montella’s clarity and control

Much of that confidence is rooted in head coach Vincenzo Montella, whose impact has been immediate.

“Our coach is very clear,” Günok said. “He knows exactly what he wants and makes sure we understand it. He adapts tactically to every opponent and drills it in training until it’s perfect. That’s especially important for young players.”

Günok also defended the squad against criticism following their EURO 2024 loss to Portugal, calling the reaction excessive and damaging.

“Inside the team, nothing changed,” he said. “But outside noise forced us into a situation that shouldn’t happen during a tournament. It created an unnecessary environment.”

The save that defined a career

When Günok closes his eyes and thinks of EURO 2024, one moment stands above all others: his last-second save against Austria.

“That was the most important save of my career,” he said. “For once, I reacted emotionally. The timing, the result, everything, it will always be special.”

The moment quickly became iconic, helped by a television call that children across Türkiye embraced.

“Kids keep asking me, ‘Are you an octopus or a spider?’” Günok said, smiling. “If that moment inspired even a few children to become goalkeepers, that makes me very happy.”

Fans, family and unfinished business

Günok was deeply moved by the scale of Turkish support during EURO 2024, particularly the sea of red and white that filled stadiums across Europe.

“When the national anthem was sung and it felt like we were playing at home, it was unforgettable,” he said. “My motivation multiplied.”

His message to fans ahead of the play-offs is simple: unwavering support.

“We have two finals left,” he said. “Especially in the first match at home, we need them with us until the final whistle.”

For Günok, the dream is also personal. His memories of Türkiye’s last World Cup appearance in 2002 are fragmented, glimpses of matches watched while rushing to training as a youth player.

“I don’t fully remember 2002,” he said. “This time, I want to write those memories myself.”