Inter Miami's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi has put a definitive end to speculation about a coaching career, while also expressing uncertainty about his participation in the 2026 World Cup.

As the MLS playoffs intensify, Messi is fully focused on leading his team, following their historic achievement of winning the Supporters' Shield for the first time.

In the opening match of their playoff series against Atlanta United, Messi played a pivotal role, assisting Jordi Alba for the team's second goal during last Friday's clash.

His contributions continue to shine as he guides Miami through the playoffs, but in a recent interview with journalist Fabrizio Romano for 433, Messi reflected on what lies ahead beyond his playing days.

When asked if coaching might be in his future, Messi stated, “I wouldn’t like to be a coach, but I'm still not sure what I'd like to do.” He emphasized the importance of cherishing his current experiences, saying, “I value much more than before everything I do on a day-to-day basis. I’m focused on playing, training, and having fun.”

After a spell on the sidelines, Messi returned to the Argentina national team in October for World Cup qualifiers, making an immediate impact.

He played in a 1-1 draw against Venezuela and then showcased his brilliance with a hat-trick and two assists in a 6-0 demolition of Bolivia.

Yet, despite his active participation, the 36-year-old remains cautious about the future. “The truth is, I don’t know,” he admitted regarding the 2026 World Cup. “I hope to have a strong finish to this season and a good pre-season, which I missed last year due to all the travel.”

Messi aims to take things one day at a time, saying, “In football, a lot of things always happen. There is still a long way to go, so I’m not thinking too much about it. I’m going to live day to day without dwelling on the future.”

As Inter Miami prepares for a crucial clash against Atlanta United on Saturday, Messi will channel all his energy into helping his team clinch the series, with hopes of bringing the MLS Cup back to Miami under Tata Martino’s leadership.