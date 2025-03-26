Argentina dismantled Brazil 4-1 in a humiliating South American World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, extending their dominance over their archrivals and raising serious doubts about Brazil's World Cup aspirations under manager Dorival Jr.

A historic night at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium saw Argentina, already assured of their place at the 2026 World Cup, deliver a footballing masterclass.

Even without Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez, the reigning world champions ran riot, exposing Brazil’s defensive frailties and tactical deficiencies.

Argentina’s relentless start

The hosts wasted no time asserting control.

Julian Alvarez set the tone just four minutes in, expertly finishing a Thiago Almada through ball after weaving past two defenders and slotting past goalkeeper Bento.

Argentina doubled their advantage in the 12th minute with a stunning team goal.

Rodrigo de Paul, Almada, and Alvarez combined before Nahuel Molina’s pinpoint cross found Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez at the far post for a composed finish.

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez (C) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match against Brazil at the Mas Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Brazil briefly found hope in the 26th minute when Cristian Romero’s uncharacteristic defensive error gifted Matheus Cunha a goal.

But any thoughts of a comeback were crushed before halftime.

Alexis Mac Allister restored Argentina’s two-goal lead in the 37th minute, converting a Fernandez cross after another fluid attacking sequence.

The second half saw Argentina continue their dominance.

Giuliano Simeone came off the bench to add the final blow in the 71st minute, sealing Brazil’s heaviest World Cup qualifying defeat in history.

Raphinha’s words backfire

Before the match, Brazil’s Raphinha boldly claimed they would defeat Argentina “on and off the pitch.”

His confidence proved misplaced as Brazil struggled to lay a glove on Lionel Scaloni’s disciplined and ruthless squad.

Instead, Argentina used his words as motivation, showcasing why they are the reigning World Cup and Copa America champions.

Marquinhos: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Brazil captain Marquinhos didn’t mince words after the defeat, apologizing to fans. “What we did here today can’t happen again,” he told TV Globo. “It’s embarrassing. We started far below our level, and they’re riding a wave of confidence. They played smart. I’m sorry for our fans.”

Marquinhos also took responsibility, urging the squad to improve: “It’s not just the coach’s fault, it’s on us as well. There’s no magic formula. We all need to be better.”

Dorival Jr. under fire

Pressure continues to mount on Brazil’s manager.

Dorival Jr. has won just seven of his 16 matches since taking charge in early 2024, failing to instill belief in a team that now finds itself in an uncomfortable position.

Brazil sits fourth in the South American standings with 21 points, just six ahead of Venezuela, who occupy the intercontinental playoff spot after their 1-0 win over Peru.

Argentina’s unstoppable march

While Brazil’s future looks uncertain, Argentina are soaring.

Scaloni’s men now lead the qualification standings with 31 points from 14 matches, eight points clear of second-placed Uruguay.

Their latest triumph extends their unbeaten run against Brazil to six years and reaffirms their status as favorites heading into the 2026 World Cup.

“We played as a team and minimized Brazil,” Scaloni said. “We need to keep proving ourselves, but we know it won’t always be this easy.”