French giant Paris Saint-Germain is hoping to secure a record-equaling 10th title when it travels to Angers on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, however, will be without injured Lionel Messi.

PSG is 15 points clear of Marseille with six games left in the season after beating its rival 2-1 on Sunday.

That means it could be crowned the champion Wednesday, provided Marseille fails to beat Nantes and PSG better its nearest challenger's result in Angers.

If Marseille does not slip up, PSG will have another chance to secure their eighth title in 10 seasons when it plays host to Lens on Saturday.

"The sooner the better," Pochettino said when asked if he would prefer to win the league away from home or in front of the PSG fans at the Parc des Princes, where supporters, angry with club management and at the manner of their Champions League exit, have decided to stay silent during remaining games this season.

"For me, it would be an immense source of joy to be involved in winning the club's 10th league title.

"That should be a great source of motivation for everyone but we still need to go out and win it as soon as possible."

Despite its strong position in the league, the end of the season is proving to be something of an anticlimax for PSG after it started the campaign by signing Messi and targeting Champions League glory.

Having also exited the French Cup early, the Champions League collapse against Real Madrid in the last 16 in March left the Qatar-owned club with the sole remaining aim of reclaiming the domestic title it lost to Lille last season.

Messi has contributed just three Ligue 1 goals and will play no part against Angers because of an inflamed Achilles tendon, PSG said.

Meanwhile, Neymar, who has belatedly come to life this season and has scored six times in the last three matches, will also be absent due to suspension.

"For a long time I have said that winning the Champions League is a fundamental objective for Paris Saint-Germain so it will always be a big disappointment for the club if we don't win it," admitted Pochettino.

His own future remains up in the air, with speculation linking him to Manchester United dying down now that Erik ten Hag is the favorite for the Old Trafford job.

Pochettino added: "I have a year left on my contract and so it is not a matter of wanting to continue or not, it is a contractual matter."

"Obviously there are always expectations. Any coaching staff wants to do better than last season and we still have that desire to improve."