Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were both on target as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed the fallen Ligue 1 champion Lille 5-1 on Sunday.

With the win, the Paris giant extended its unbeaten run in the league to 14 matches.

It was a clinical performance from the visitor, aided by some poor defending from the host side as Portuguese midfielder Danilo scored a brace and Presnel Kimpembe also got his name on the scoresheet.

Sven Botman had equalized for mid-table Lille in the first half.

It was a positive response from PSG following its French Cup exit Monday at the hands of Nice and it now has a 13-point lead over Marseille in the title race after 23 matches.

Third-placed Nice was stunned at home by lowly Clermont as Elbasan Rashani scored the winner for the visitors 13 minutes from full time.

Bordeaux’s poor season continued when it was thrashed 5-0 at Reims and finished the game with 10 men after a red card for Danylo Ignatenko.

Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi scored twice for the home side to go with goals from Hugo Ekitike, Azor Matusiwa and Wout Faes.

Bordeaux is second-bottom in the table with only four wins from its 23 games this season.

Lorient moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 home success against Lens, Sambou Soumano and Mali striker Ibrahima Kone, who recently returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, got their goals.

Strasbourg climbed up to fourth with a 1-0 win over Nantes thanks to a Dimitri Lienard goal on 76 minutes, while Rennes is one place further back following its 2-0 home win against Brest.

Gaetan Laborde scored in the first half and Martin Terrier grabbed a late second.

Troyes and Metz played out a 0-0 draw in the other game on Sunday.