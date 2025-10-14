Lionel Messi has rejoined the Argentina national team and could feature in Tuesday’s friendly against Puerto Rico, coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed Monday, following the forward’s absence from Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Venezuela last week.

Messi, 38, skipped the Venezuela fixture to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer over the weekend, delivering a performance that reminded the football world why he remains one of the sport’s most formidable players.

On Saturday, Messi scored twice in a 4-0 rout of Atlanta United, extending his league-leading goal tally to 26 this season and reinforcing his bid for the MLS Golden Boot.

Beyond scoring, Messi’s contributions included precise assists and incisive movement that consistently unlocked Atlanta’s defense, showcasing his continued influence even in the later stages of his career.

Scaloni expressed cautious optimism regarding Messi’s readiness for international duty. “I saw Messi play on Saturday. From what I know, he finished well. I haven’t spoken to him yet,” the Argentina coach said. “We have the final training session before tomorrow’s match, and I’ll speak to him. If he’s in condition, he’ll play.”

The measured approach reflects the delicate balance required when managing a 38-year-old star while maintaining squad cohesion and preparing for future qualifiers.

The friendly is Argentina’s second of the October international window.

The Albiceleste began with a narrow 1-0 win over Venezuela in Washington, D.C., where substitute Thiago Almada scored the decisive goal in the second half.

While Puerto Rico, ranked 162nd in FIFA’s world rankings, is not a traditional football powerhouse, the match presents a valuable opportunity to test the squad against different tactical setups and provide younger players with international exposure alongside seasoned stars.

Adding complexity to the fixture is its relocation.

Originally slated for Soldier Field in Chicago, the game was moved to Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale due to logistical hurdles, security concerns, and low ticket demand.

The stadium, seating over 21,000, has become synonymous with Messi’s MLS career since 2023, making the venue change not only a practical solution but a symbolic homecoming for the superstar, who now bridges his club and national team performances in the same city.

Messi’s record for Argentina remains unmatched: 112 goals in 193 appearances, including decisive strikes in the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup.

Even at 38, he continues to contribute at the highest level, blending seamlessly with emerging talents such as Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez.

His presence is a tactical advantage, offering leadership, creativity, and experience that are critical in both friendlies and upcoming qualifiers.