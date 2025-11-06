Lionel Messi may already be hailed as the greatest footballer of all time – but in his mind, the story isn’t finished yet.

Speaking at the America Business Summit on Wednesday, the Inter Miami star said reflection can wait until his playing days are truly over. With a contract that runs through 2028, retirement isn’t on his radar anytime soon.

“It’s not something I’ve thought about or worried about,” Messi said in Spanish when asked about his legacy. “When I retire, I’ll probably appreciate everything I’ve achieved much more. But right now, it’s about enjoying the game and continuing to play.”

The World Cup champion and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner took the stage as the day’s final speaker, following figures such as Donald Trump, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the America Business Forum inaugural U.S. edition, taking place at the Kaseya Center, Miami, U.S., Nov. 5, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Calm and thoughtful as ever, Messi made clear that even after two decades at the pinnacle of world football, his passion for the game still burns as brightly as ever.

He was interviewed by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who presented Messi with a ceremonial key to the city when their talk was complete.

Messi – speaking in an arena mostly filled with business executives – received several loud ovations, with many attendees snapping photos and recording video on their phones as he spoke.

“It is spectacular, my first time living in this incredible city,” Messi said. “The affection of all the people from the first day was impressive, and today is yet another example of the welcome. ... I’m very grateful.”

Suarez asked Messi about leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title. The United States, Canada and Mexico will host the World Cup next summer, when Argentina will aim to defend its title.

“As a player, winning the World Cup, I think it’s the best,” Messi said. “After the World Cup, you can’t ask for anything more.”

Messi joined Inter Miami midway through 2023, won the Major League Soccer MVP award last year and is a heavy favorite to become the league’s first back-to-back MVP this season.

He and Inter Miami face a win-or-else Game 3 in their first-round playoff series against Nashville SC on Saturday night at the team’s home stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

At 38, Messi remains elite.

He scored a league-best 29 goals in this year’s MLS regular season, five more than LAFC’s Denis Bouanga and Nashville’s Sam Surridge.

He also had 19 assists, bringing his total goal contributions to 48, just one shy of the MLS record of 49 set by Carlos Vela in 2019.

But he acknowledged Wednesday that his mind is slowly beginning to shift toward life after football and his growing business interests.

“Unfortunately, at some point, it ends,” Messi said. “I want to continue learning. ... For me, something else is coming – another world – and little by little, I’m getting involved.”

Messi spoke the same day that Inter Miami announced its new stadium near Miami International Airport had reached a major construction milestone, with the final beams for the stadium canopy being raised.

Messi signed a three-year extension with Inter Miami last month.

“I’m happy in this place, so I’m very happy to continue,” he said. “I’m really anxious, really looking forward to it being finished – to be able to play here.”