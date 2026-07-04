Lionel Messi's remarkable scoring streak continued, but keeping Argentina's World Cup title defense alive proved far tougher than finding the net.

The Argentina captain struck in the 29th minute for his 20th career World Cup goal, extending his all-time record and moving two clear of France's Kylian Mbappe.

His opener set the stage for a dramatic contest as the defending champions survived a major scare to edge underdogs Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time.

Messi later appeared at his postgame news conference with a noticeable swelling above his right eye after apparently taking a knee to the head during a collision with a Cape Verde player.

"It hurts a little but I'm good," Messi said, according to translated comments from Spanish. A FIFA post on X showed the prominent welt.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has now scored in a record eight consecutive World Cup matches dating to Argentina's triumphant 2022 campaign, admitted the victory had not come easily and praised Cape Verde's disciplined defensive display.

"We did good things," Messi said in his native Spanish. "And we have to correct the bad things."

Messi has seven goals in this World Cup, one more than Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer, and has scored 12 times during his eight-match World Cup scoring streak. He has been outstanding, and Argentina has needed him to be.

"For me, it represents a lot to be friends with him," said Rodrigo De Paul, Messi's teammate with Argentina and Inter Miami. "For me, friendship is one of the most important things that we all have, and I consider myself fortunate to be there, to share these moments with him."

And there has been no shortage of moments.

Messi had the game's first good chance Friday, his trademark left-footed shot skidding across the goalmouth but just outside the right post in the 15th minute.

After being taken down, he had a 25-yard free kick three minutes later that was comfortably saved by Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

But the momentum was shifting, and before long, Messi broke through for a 1-0 lead. He timed his run perfectly on a ball played into the box by defender Lisandro Martinez to stay onside, controlled the pass and then lifted a shot over Vozinha's left shoulder from close range for his 124th international goal. Only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, with 146, has more.

Messi stretched out his arms and pointed to Martinez in appreciation before teammates mobbed him in celebration.

Argentina was a heavy favorite. Some sportsbooks had the defending champions at minus-3500 to win, meaning bettors would have to wager $3,500 to profit $100, and Messi's goal probably had some thinking the scoring floodgates were about to open.

They didn't.

Cape Verde equalized twice, making it 1-1 and then 2-2, before Messi set up the eventual winner with a corner kick that bounced off several heads and into the net midway through the second half of extra time.

"As this team has demonstrated many times, and as I've said many times, it competes," Messi said. "And we competed to the end."

The Golden Boot race may go down to the wire, with the four leading scorers all safely into the Round of 16.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Cape Verde, Miami, U.S., July 3, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Messi and Mbappe are far from the only contenders. Norway's Erling Haaland and England's Harry Kane each had five goals entering Friday, while four players, France's Ousmane Dembele, Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, Brazil's Vinicius Júnior and Senegal's Ismaïla Sarr, had four. Sarr is out of the race after Senegal was eliminated.

Norway, England and France have advanced to the Round of 16. Argentina and Messi, the Inter Miami star widely regarded as one of the greatest players in soccer history, have now joined them, just barely.

"Our team did everything we could to win the game," Vozinha said.

Messi has never won the Golden Boot. He finished second with seven goals, one behind Mbappe, while leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title. He also tied for third with four goals in 2014.

If there's a tie atop the scoring chart when the tournament ends, FIFA will use assists as the first tiebreaker and fewest minutes played as the second. Entering Friday, that meant Mbappe held the edge over Messi because of his 2-0 advantage in assists.

But for now, Messi leads the scoring race. More importantly, he's still chasing another World Cup title.

"I hope you now realize there is no easy opponent," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said.