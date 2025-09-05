Lionel Messi went out in style, scoring twice as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Venezuela on Thursday in his final World Cup qualifier on home soil, while Paraguay and Colombia also secured spots at the 2026 tournament in North America.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, 38, has not confirmed when he will retire, but he had announced that Thursday’s match would mark his last home qualifier.

The reigning World Cup champions, already qualified for the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., dominated from the first whistle, with chances from Nicolás Tagliafico and Franco Mastantuono repeatedly thwarted by Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

Messi broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, latching onto a pass from Julian Alvarez on a swift counterattack and firing into the top-right corner of Romo’s net.

Argentina maintained relentless pressure in the second half, with Messi remaining the focal point of their attack, but the hosts had to wait until the 76th minute for a second goal, Nicolás González delivering from the left for Lautaro Martinez to score with a diving header.

Four minutes later, Messi capped off another excellent performance with a third goal, assisted by Thiago Almada.

“Being able to finish this way here with my people is what I always dreamed of,” an emotional Messi said after the match.

“For many years I had the affection of Barcelona fans, and my dream was to have it here in my country, too.”

Asked about his possible retirement, Messi, who has scored a record 36 goals in South American qualifying, said, “It's not something I like, want, or expect. But time is passing, and it's been many years.”

The Albiceleste top the South American qualifying table for the 2026 World Cup with 38 points and visit Ecuador on Tuesday in their final group match.

Venezuela, seventh in the standings with 18 points, will host Colombia, who are aiming to stay in the intercontinental playoff spot, with Bolivia just a point behind.

In other Thursday matches, Brazil moved up to second place with 28 points after a 3-0 win over Chile at the Maracana Stadium. Estevao opened the scoring, while Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Guimaraes added goals for the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti.

Uruguay moved to third with 27 points following a 3-0 victory over Peru, thanks to goals from Rodrigo Aguirre, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, and Federico Viñas.

Ecuador dropped to fourth with 26 points after a goalless draw against Paraguay, who secured their first World Cup appearance in 16 years.

Colombia also sealed qualification with a 3-0 victory over Bolivia. James Rodriguez, Jhon Córdoba, and Juan Fernando Quintero scored for “Los Cafeteros,” who sit fifth in the standings with 25 points.