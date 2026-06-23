Lionel Messi broke another World Cup milestone on Monday night while wearing a jersey unlike any other on the pitch, as Argentina defeated Austria in Group J and the veteran forward extended his place in football history.

The 38-year-old Lionel Messi became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, moving past Germany’s Miroslav Klose after netting his 17th and 18th goals in the competition during a 2-0 win over Austria.

The landmark strike came in a match that began with frustration, as Messi missed an early penalty, before ending with another decisive display of his enduring influence on the global stage.

What set the night apart visually was his shirt. Unlike any other player at the tournament, Messi wore a customized jersey featuring four FIFA-issued commemorative patches.

Argentina's Lionel Messi's jersey features four badges during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group J against Austria at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, U.S., June 22, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The design included a FIFA World Champions badge honoring Argentina’s 2022 triumph, a gold tournament sleeve badge reserved for former world champions, a Legacy patch marking his sixth World Cup appearance, and a Golden Ball patch recognizing his player-of-the-tournament award in Qatar.

The record-breaking goal arrived in the 38th minute, finishing a move that exposed space in Austria’s defensive line and showcased the timing that has defined his career. He added a second in stoppage time, sealing both the match and his place alone at the top of the tournament’s scoring charts with 18 goals, surpassing Klose’s long-standing mark of 16.

Messi’s journey to this moment spans two decades at the World Cup. He debuted in 2006 as a teenager and scored on his first appearance, becoming Argentina’s youngest player at the tournament. Now in his sixth edition, a record for any player, he continues to produce decisive moments deep into his career.

His 2022 campaign remains his defining chapter, leading Argentina national football team to the title with seven goals and three assists. This time, he has already shown similar sharpness, including a hat trick earlier in the tournament against Algeria, reinforcing his status as the focal point of Argentina’s attack.

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick had warned his side about Messi’s ability to find space even in tightly structured systems. Those concerns proved accurate, as Argentina controlled key phases despite a missed penalty that briefly silenced the crowd.

Messi later described the match as tense and demanding, stressing the intensity of World Cup football at this stage of his career. With his 39th birthday approaching, this tournament is widely expected to be his final World Cup appearance, though his form continues to suggest otherwise.

Even after winning the sport’s biggest prize, multiple Ballon d’Or awards, and redefining expectations over two decades, Messi continues to add layers to his legacy. This latest night, defined by both history and a unique jersey detail, only reinforced how central he remains to football’s biggest stage.

Kylian Mbappe later equaled Klose’s previous record of 16 goals, but the night belonged entirely to Messi, who now stands alone at the summit.